67º
wplg logo

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

2 crashes cause traffic delays on U.S. 27 in west Broward County

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

Tags: Broward County, Traffic
A major crash caused major traffic delays Tuesday morning in western Broward County.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating two separate crashes that occurred on U.S. 27 Tuesday morning in west Broward County.

Both crashes occurred near Mile Marker 39, north of Interstate 595.

According to troopers, in one incident, a tractor-trailer lost control of the trailer and crashed. The driver was airlifted to a hospital.

Authorities said he suffered serious injuries, but is in stable condition.

Troopers said another tractor-trailer also lost control of their vehicle on the same roadway, but the driver was not transported.

Traffic was backed up for miles after the crashes as vehicles were diverted into the southbound lanes.

Local 10 News reporter Annaliese Garcia reported from the scene that the southbound lanes were split so one lane was going north and the other was going south.

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Amanda Batchelor is the managing editor for Local10.com.

email

Annaliese Garcia joined Local 10 News in January 2020. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism. She began her career at Univision. Before arriving at Local 10, she was with NBC2 (WBBH-TV) covering Southwest Florida. She's glad to be back in Miami!

email

facebook

twitter

instagram