2 crashes cause traffic delays on U.S. 27 in west Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating two separate crashes that occurred on U.S. 27 Tuesday morning in west Broward County.

Both crashes occurred near Mile Marker 39, north of Interstate 595.

According to troopers, in one incident, a tractor-trailer lost control of the trailer and crashed. The driver was airlifted to a hospital.

Authorities said he suffered serious injuries, but is in stable condition.

Troopers said another tractor-trailer also lost control of their vehicle on the same roadway, but the driver was not transported.

Traffic was backed up for miles after the crashes as vehicles were diverted into the southbound lanes.

Local 10 News reporter Annaliese Garcia reported from the scene that the southbound lanes were split so one lane was going north and the other was going south.

No other details were immediately released.