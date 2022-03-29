Driver killed after pickup truck goes over concrete barrier wall, landing on I-95

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A 31-year-old man died early Tuesday morning after his pickup truck went over a concrete barrier wall on State Road 84 and landed in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Dania Beach, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man, who was driving a silver Chevy Silverado, was heading west on State Road 84 approaching a right curve at the entrance to I-95.

Troopers said he failed to negotiate the right curve, collided with the barrier wall, traveled over it while overturning and landed on the right shoulder of northbound I-95.

Troopers said the vehicle continued to overturn before striking a concrete post.

The concrete post then fell over, striking a white Dodge RAM in a construction zone that was occupied by a 39-year-old driver.

Authorities said the driver of the RAM, who is from Boynton Beach, was not injured and was sitting in his vehicle at the time, wearing a seatbelt.

Ad

Authorities said the driver of the Silverado, who was from Davie, was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from his truck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers’ identities have not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.