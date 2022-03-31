A much-needed kosher food bank is back in business after raising awareness

A kosher food give away operation with a high demand shut down in Broward County, but it was back in business on Thursday in Miami-Dade County.

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Dovie Katz said the kosher food drive was back in business. Dozens of drivers lined up to pick up free kosher food in North Miami Beach on Thursday.

City officials shut down the distribution on Wednesday at Dania Beach after Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies had traffic concerns because of the high demand.

“We were devastated when we walked around the warehouse and we had all this food and we just couldn’t put it into the hands that needed it,” Katz said, adding there were children in cars that had been waiting for a while in line and they had to leave without food.

Local 10 News raised awareness and Katz said the situation has changed since.

“You can’t imagine the response that we have gotten. Everyone was shocked and blown away,” Katz said.

Davie officials agreed to have an off-duty deputy close one lane on Griffin Road until 4 p.m., before rush hour traffic starts, so they can continue to meet the needs of the community.

Ad

“Our units will report for your event beginning at 12 p.m. with an estimated departure time of 6 p.m.,” a BSO deputy wrote to the organization, according to Katz.

“I actually met with the Broward Sheriff’s Office this morning and they gave me their cards and said, ‘Let me know if there is anything we can do to help,’” Katz said adding, “We’re going to feed those kids next week.”

Katz said he was grateful to be able to be of service again.

“Getting the word out to the community and the people on the other side saw it and realized they had to work with us.”