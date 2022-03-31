Stunt performer Jordan Trey needs help finding 2 stolen motorcycles

A stuntman said thieves broke into his van and stole two of his motorcycles in Plantation and he needs help recovering them.

PLANTATION, Fla. – A professional motorcycle stunt rider is hoping for the public’s help after two of his motorcycles were stolen earlier in the week.

”It’s a blast, it’s an absolute privilege to be able to ride motorcycles and perform,” said rider Jordan Trey.

Trey said a maintenance worker at his Plantation apartment complex off South Pine Island Road and Broward Boulevard alerted him to the broken window on his white Sprinter Van Monday morning.

He believes the crook must have unlocked the door, climbed in, and crawled through the back where he keeps the motorcycles.

”One of them is very rare, it’s called a trials bike. The other one is a motocross bike,” Trey said. “Both of them are tools that I use for business. We perform worldwide and perform a lot locally.”

Trey said Plantation police arrived quickly on scene, but the bikes haven’t been spotted since. He’s hopeful that someone will come forward before his next performance.

Ad

”Sometimes I get angry, sometimes I get sad,” he said. “Fortunately we’re in good hands and we’re strong-willed and we’ll perform no matter what.”

Trey is asking anyone with information about his motorcycles to call the Plantation Police Department at 954-797-2100.