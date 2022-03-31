First responders will receive $1,000 bonuses, Gov. Ron DeSantis announces

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – For a second year, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced first responders including police officers, sheriff’s deputies, paramedics, EMTs, and firefighters throughout the state will receive bonuses.

On Thursday, DeSantis was joined by Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis in Ponte Vedra Beach and West Palm Beach for the announcement.

The bonuses, which will be for $1,000 each, are included in the 2022-23 budget passed by the Florida Legislature during the 2022 Legislative Session.

“These bonuses are a well-deserved recognition to our law enforcement and first responders for all they do for Florida,” DeSantis said.

In addition to the bonuses for local government first responders, state law enforcement officers will be receiving a pay increase across the board, DeSantis also said during the announcement.

“The better the morale, the more community is supporting law enforcement, the more laws that promote public safety the safer the communities are going to be,” DeSantis said.