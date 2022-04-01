Brush fire in south Broward County scorches more than 10,000 acres

More brush problems for South Florida with a blaze in south Broward County west of Pembroke Pines.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – There are more brush fire problems for South Florida. On Friday, a blaze has so far scorched more than ten thousand acres west of Pembroke Pines, just west of U.S. 27 near Griffin Road.

The fire could be connected to one that erupted on Thursday in the area of Danell Lane and Krome Avenue.

This fire is not threatening any homes or causing road closures, according to officials, but the smoke is billowing into the skies and residents in western Pembroke Pines will feel the effects of the smoke.