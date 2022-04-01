Man found dead in roadway in Plantation, police say

PLANTATION, Fla. – Plantation police are investigating after a 31-year-old man was found dead in a roadway Friday morning.

Police were called to the 5800 block of Peters Road around 5:30 a.m.

According to authorities, the victim had pulled over to the side of the road in his own vehicle, and then exited the car, at which time he was presumably struck by an unknown vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity is being withheld as police work to notify his next of kin.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Plantation Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit at 954-797-2100.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.