Suspect arrested after police set up perimeter in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Authorities in Miami Beach closed off a stretch of the entertainment district overnight after they said a suspect ran from a stolen car.

Officers set up a perimeter near Alton Road and 4th Street to search for that man, and they eventually tracked him down.

That man has been identified as 21-year-old Theon Lawson.

Mugshot for 21-year-old Theon Lawson. (Miami-Dade County Corrections)

He was arrested on a number of charges, including grand theft, burglary and resisting arrest without violence.

Police said he was also driving without a valid license.