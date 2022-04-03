Early morning fire rips through Miami efficiency apartment

A South Florida couple has been left homeless after their apartment was consumed by a fire.

The fire broke out inside the efficiency apartment right behind a Miami home.

It happened early Sunday morning, at approximately 4:45 a.m., near Northwest 59th Terrace and 2nd Avenue in Little Haiti.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames billowing from that efficiency.

Luckily, they say the two people inside that unit, and a dog, were able to make it out on their own.

Crews were able to contain the flames within about five minutes,

One of those adults was checked out on scene but did not have to go to the hospital.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.