Police are investigating after a man was shot in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police are investigating after a man was shot in Miami-Dade County.

It happened Saturday afternoon off 24th Avenue in Miami Gardens.

Rescue crews responded and found a man had been shot.

He was taken by helicopter to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

There has been no update from authorities as to how that man is doing.

Police have not said whether they are searching for any suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.