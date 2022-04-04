City of Miramar set to open new ‘Park and Ride Lot’ next month

MIRAMAR, Fla. – The City of Miramar will soon have a new “Park and Ride Lot” along east Hiatus Road, between Pembroke Road and Miramar Boulevard.

The Florida Department of Transportation started construction on the project last spring. It is expected to open in May and will be managed by Broward County transit.

City of Miramar "Park and Ride Lot" is set to open in May. (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

The facility would support the I-95 Express service to Downtown Miami and Brickell. It will accommodate more than 440 cars and will include electric charging stations for 20 cars.

It will also have the capability to charge electric buses.

The new Miramar Park and Ride lot will also include 911 cell towers and security cameras for enhanced safety.