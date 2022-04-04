Fleet Week will be back at Port Everglades for 2022

Archive: Fleet Week 2014. USS New York Monday, seen docked in Port Everglades by Sky 10.

PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. – Fleet Week returns to Fort Lauderdale next month following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Online registration for tours, which run May 1st-8th, begin on Monday, Apr. 4.

Public tours will be offered daily aboard the two Navy destroyers and a Coast Guard cutter at Port Everglades. Opportunities for guests who require mobility assistance will also be provided.

“For the first time, people who are not normally able to board the ships for tours will be able to see them up close and we’ve extended the hours on two evenings to accommodate people who cannot visit during the work day,” said Broward Navy Days, Inc. Executive Director J.W. Arnold.

Due to Port security requirements, all tours require advance registration and adults must undergo a standard background check by Broward Sheriff’s Office.

For more information about the tours and how to register, click on this link.