Victim confronts thief trying to steal Jet Ski from backyard of home in Coral Gables, police say

From left: Stephon Lowery, 22, Tylasia Chloe Banks, 25, and Deiondrell Chandler, 23, are accused of trying to steal a Jet Ski in Coral Gables.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Two men and a woman were arrested after they tried to steal a Jet Ski last week from the backyard of a home in Coral Gables, authorities said.

Stephon Lowery, 22, Tylasia Chloe Banks, 25, and Deiondrell Chandler, 23 face various charges, including burglary, grand theft and criminal mischief.

According to Lowery’s arrest report, a woman contacted police shortly before 7 a.m. Friday to report that a suspicious vehicle had parked near her home in the 9300 block of Balada Street and a man had gotten out of the vehicle.

Police said they also received a call from a man who told the dispatcher that he heard noises coming from his backyard near his boats.

The victim looked in his backyard and spotted Lowery trying to remove a yellow $20,000 Jet Ski from its lift and then trying to push it into the water, causing $1,000 in damages, the arrest report stated.

According to the report, Lowery was unable to get the Jet Ski in the water so he proceeded to move an inflatable boat into the water that was next to the Jet Ski.

The victim approached Lowery, who then fled the scene, authorities said.

Police said responding officers approached Lowery and he fled from them as well, unsuccessfully trying to steal a kayak from the backyard of another home in the area.

After bringing in a K-9 unit, Lowery was eventually found hiding in some bushes, authorities said.

Police said Chandler and Banks were also in the vehicle that Lowery arrived to the area in and are also facing charges.