2 vehicles struck by gunfire in Miami

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning.

The shooting was reported around 2:46 a.m. in the area of Northwest Third Avenue and 21st Street.

Miami Police Officer Michael Vega, who is also a spokesman for the police department, said there were no reports about anyone being shot, however two vehicles were struck by bullets and spent casings were located in the area.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.