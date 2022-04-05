Arrest report details what led up to driver being stabbed in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Dominic Martinez Gianfermo, 27, stabbed a man who was giving him a ride in Hollywood over the weekend because he was angry that the man would not pick up another person, per his request, an arrest report obtained Tuesday by Local 10 News stated.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of North Ocean Drive and Arizona Street.

According to the arrest report, Gianfermo was sitting in the backseat of the victim’s black Mazda CX5 as the victim was giving him a ride somewhere, but he became angry when the victim refused to pick up another person.

Police said Gianfermo showed the victim a knife and made a quick gesture before stabbing the victim five times.

The victim then crashed his SUV into Billy’s Stone Crab.

An employee inside Billy’s Stone Crab was injured from debris, as there is a kitchen right on the other side of where the SUV hit the building.

A witness told police that she saw Gianfermo jump out of the vehicle and run off toward a nearby Taco Beach Shack.

Gianfermo was quickly taken into custody, as other officers tended to the victim, who was bleeding profusely from the back of his neck.

The driver was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital. He and the employee who was injured are expected to be OK.

Police said a black pocket knife was found in Gianfermo’s right front pocket.

He claimed that the driver had entered the backseat and attacked him, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, the driver was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and the victim’s car keys were found in Gianfermo’s pocket.

Gianfermo was ultimately arrested on an attempted murder charge.