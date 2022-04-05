Jury selection to continue for Parkland school shooter’s penalty phase trial

First round of jury selection in Nikolas Cruz penalty phase weeds out some prospective jurors.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Jury selection continues Tuesday for the confessed Parkland school shooter’s penalty phase trial.

On Monday, a woman was dismissed when she began crying upon seeing Nikolas Cruz — not a new occurrence; that also happened to three women at an October hearing. Another prospective juror had a personal connection to the judge, having taught her how to roller-skate as a child. Yet another had met Cruz in 2016 on a group outing, while one woman was excused after saying she couldn’t serve on a jury because she needed to meet up with her “sugar daddy” every day.

“I’m seeing double. I’ve seen a lot of people,” Broward County Judge Elizabeth Scherer said at the end of the day. “For Day 1, things went rather smoothly.”

Cruz, now 23, sat between his attorneys, wearing a green sweater and an anti-viral face mask, four sheriff’s deputies sitting nearby. He spoke only briefly at the start of the hearing, waiving his right to participate directly in the screening process. He pleaded guilty in October, meaning the jury will only decide if he gets death or life without parole.

Eight parents and other family members of some victims sat together in the courtroom.

“I don’t know if relief is the right word, but relieved to be at the beginning of the end of this part,” said Debra Hixon, widow of Chris Hixon, the athletic director and wrestling coach who was shot by Cruz.

Monday started the process to find 12 jurors.

Scherer told those in the courtroom that just knowing about the case would not be a reason to be relieved of jury duty.

With guilt already established, jurors will be asked to be fair and impartial when it comes to sentencing.

With the penalty phase expected to last four to six months, the first round of jury selection started with Scherer asking jurors if they would be able to serve on a trial for that amount of time, and if not, why?

Excusable hardships on Monday included being a full-time caregiver and financial considerations.

