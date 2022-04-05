81º

Video shows thief stealing trailer with tools inside worth more than $7k

Alex Ciccarone , Digital Journalist

Tags: Pompano Beach, Broward County, Crime

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Surveillance video shows the driver of white Ram truck with a chrome toolbox stealing a trailer and all the tools inside from outside a shop in Pompano Beach.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of March 24 at the Whispering Lakes Commerce Center at 2280 Northwest 33rd Court.

The video shows the business trailer being hitched to the truck. The trailer is worth more than $6,000 and the tools inside are valued at around $1,000.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Alex Ciccarone is a Digital Journalist at WPLG. She was born and raised in Miami and graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelors of Science degree in Telecommunications.

