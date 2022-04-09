2 drivers crash after street shooting in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – After a shooting between two drivers, one of the drivers crashed on Friday in Miramar and fled.

Witnesses reported the shooting was shortly before 6 p.m., along Riviera Boulevard, west of the Florida Turnpike.

After the shooting, the driver of a Nissan, who was involved in the shooting, collided with a Chrysler that was not involved in the shooting, police said.

The driver of the Nissan and the other driver who was shooting him left the scene. No one was injured.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the shooting and the crash to call the Miramar Police Department at 954-602-4000 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Location

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.