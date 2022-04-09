Police: 4 people shot overnight in front of corner store

At a corner store in Liberty City along 68th Street and 68 Terrace along Northwest 15th Avenue, shots were fired at four people in the earlier hours of the morning on Saturday.

MIAMI – At a corner store in Liberty City along 68th Street and 68 Terrace along Northwest 15th Avenue, shots were fired at four people in the earlier hours of the morning on Saturday.

One of the four people who were shot just got back from the hospital and wasn’t sure about the other three who are still recovering.

Miami police say that someone pulled up and started shooting while the victims were sitting outside of the storefront before getting hit.

Miami police were on the scene this morning collecting evidence and detectives were taking pictures of the storefront, along with some shoes and other personal belongings.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.