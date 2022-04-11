Man asks for help finding priceless gift stolen from his Broward home

A resident of Broward County’s Pembroke Cay community in Pembroke Pines said surveillance video shows the group who stole his priceless motorcycle early Sunday morning.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A resident of Broward County’s Pembroke Cay community said surveillance video shows the thief who stole his priceless motorcycle early Sunday morning.

Luis Nuzzo said his wife gifted him the red and white 2018 BMW RR 1,000, which is worth well over $20,000, for his birthday.

One of the thieves provided a close-up shot of his face when he walked up to the surveillance camera to use a rag to cover it.

“I think they are super stupid or they think the camera is not working,” Nuzzo said.

One of the thieves provided a close-up shot of his face when he walked up to the surveillance camera and used a rag to cover it. (Courtesy photo)

Nuzzo said the robbers stole the bike while he was sleeping at about 2 a.m., and since his phone was on silent he didn’t hear the security alerts.

He said when one thief couldn’t start the bike because the wheel was locked, they lifted it into the back of a pickup truck that was parked in front of his home.

Nuzzo has a message for the robbers: “Just watch out because they come for you. Remember, that life is a boomerang. Whatever you throw to the right you receive to the left.”

Nuzzo is asking anyone with information about the crime to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.