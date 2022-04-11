Police: Margate man reported missing, made concerning statements to friend

MARGATE, Fla. – Margate police are searching for a 34-year-old man who they said made concerning comments to a friend/co-worker.

According to authorities, Mathew Hayes was last seen at his home in Margate around 11 a.m. Sunday by his roommate.

Police said Hayes spoke on the phone with a friend/co-worker a couple hours later and told his friend that he may want to harm himself.

Police described Hayes as a white man, who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has short blond hair and is believed to be traveling on foot as he does not own a vehicle.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111.