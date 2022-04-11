Suspects in Tortuga Music Festival thefts appear in court

The three suspects accused of stealing dozens of cell phones from country music fans at the Tortuga Music Festival appeared in court on Monday in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Three suspects in the Tortuga Music Festival thefts appeared in court on Monday in Fort Lauderdale.

Officers arrested Wilson Garson, 23, Piter Japol, 27, and Yesica Castellanos, 28, on Saturday night, accusing them of pickpocketing at the festival in Fort Lauderdale Beach.

From left, Wilson Garson, 23, Piter Japol, 27, and Yesica Castellanos, 28, are facing grand theft charges in Broward County.

Police officers recovered 24 mobile phones from a backpack and had returned 18 by Sunday morning.

Garson, Japol, and Castellanos are facing grand theft charges and all of them had records of immigration violations. Their bonds are set at $22,000.