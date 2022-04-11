Video shows when Florida county fair ride operator got stuck

A man who was working at the Clay County fair was trapped at a ride while trying to grab a hat.

A man was recovering from the injuries he suffered while working at the Clay County Fair’s Hydra ride on Friday night in Green Cove Springs.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office Chief Jeff Johnson told reporters on Saturday the man got stuck while trying to recover a hat that a rider had dropped underneath the ride.

“Long story short, the operator was trying to do a good deed and he had bad timing,” Johnson said adding the ride did not malfunction.

Fire Rescue personnel freed the man after he was wedged between two parts of the ride for 15 minutes and took him to a nearby hospital, according to Clay County Fire Rescue.