Man accused of breaking into Hialeah massage parlor, raping employee

George Luis Rivero, 26, is accused of raping and beating an employee at a Hialeah massage parlor.

HIALEAH, Fla. – A 26-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on accusations that he broke into a massage parlor in Hialeah and raped an employee, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Oriental Massage Parlor at 6500 W. Fourth Ave.

According to the arrest report, police were called to the business in reference to an armed burglary and entered the massage parlor and heard the victim screaming in distress.

Police said they found the victim and the suspect, George Luis Rivero, in a room toward the rear of the business, which is separated by a keypad-locked wooden door.

Officers witnessed Rivero and the victim “lying on the bed naked, engaged in sexual interaction,” and immediately detained both parties, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, the victim told officers that Rivero forced his way into the locked area of the business, grabbed her by her hair and repeatedly punched her in the head and face.

Ad

Police said he then forced her into a room, where he forced her to perform oral sex on him and raped her before continuing to punch her in the face and back.

In fear for her life, the victim complied with all of the suspect’s demands, authorities said.

According to the report, the victim was able to text her sister at one point, who then called police.

Police said surveillance video from the business corroborates the victim’s statements.

Authorities said Rivero claimed that the victim consensually stimulated his penis with her hands, but denied engaging in sexual intercourse or receiving oral sex from her, police said.

Rivero was arrested on charges of burglary with assault or battery, sexual battery, battery and false imprisonment. He is being held without bond.