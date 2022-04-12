76º

Officers search for 2nd suspect after Broward crash in stolen car

Police: 1 injured, 1 arrested, 1 sought after stolen car crashes while trying to get away from officers

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Broward County, Hallandale Beach
The driver of a stolen car crashed on Tuesday in Hallandale Beach, police said. (SKY 10)

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Officers are searching for a male suspect who fled after a crash in a stolen car on Tuesday morning in Broward County.

The crash in Hallandale Beach left one person who was in another car injured. Fire Rescue personnel took the victim to a nearby hospital, police said.

Officers arrested another suspect who was in the stolen car during the crash at Northwest Seventh Avenue and Foster Road.

According to the Hallandale Beach Police Department, the crash happened after officers attempted to stop the driver of the stolen vehicle.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Aura Martinez contributed to this report.

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

