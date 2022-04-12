Officers search for 2nd suspect after Broward crash in stolen car

The driver of a stolen car crashed on Tuesday in Hallandale Beach, police said.

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Officers are searching for a male suspect who fled after a crash in a stolen car on Tuesday morning in Broward County.

The crash in Hallandale Beach left one person who was in another car injured. Fire Rescue personnel took the victim to a nearby hospital, police said.

Officers arrested another suspect who was in the stolen car during the crash at Northwest Seventh Avenue and Foster Road.

According to the Hallandale Beach Police Department, the crash happened after officers attempted to stop the driver of the stolen vehicle.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Aura Martinez contributed to this report.

