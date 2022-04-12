Police: Man caught sexually assaulting woman after forcing his way into Hialeah massage parlor

Police in Hialeah arrested a man they said forced his way into a massage parlor and assaulted one of the employees.

It was the quick thinking of that employee that may have saved her life.

A police report lays out the horrific details of how officers said George Rivero forced his way into the business and brutally attacked one of the women working inside before forcing her into a room and raping her.

Somehow while all that was happening, she was able to alert her sister.

Per the police report: “During the incident the victim texted her sister without the defendants knowledge asking her to call the police.”

Police showed up while the victim was being attacked in one of the massage parlor rooms.

The suspect appeared before a judge Tuesday.

Detectives said they found surveillance video that lined up with what the victim said happened.

Rivero is facing a sexual battery and false imprisonment charge.