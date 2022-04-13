1 killed in accident involving Brightline train in Aventura

Sky 10 over the scene of a fatal crash in Aventura involving a Brightline train.

AVENTURA, Fla. – One person was killed Wednesday morning after being struck by a Brightline train in Aventura.

Sky 10 was above the scene in the 21300 block of West Dixie Highway shortly after 10:30 a.m. as a yellow tarp covered the victim’s body.

Police have not confirmed whether they believe the victim was trying to beat the train or whether this was an act of suicide.

While this incident appears to involve a pedestrian who walked onto the track, it comes after numerous vehicles have also been struck by Brightline trains while trying to beat the train at railroad crossings.

Amy Charal spoke to Local 10 News this week following an April 4 collision that left her injured.

In her case, she says she was not trying to beat the train, but didn’t see the bar go down because of bushes on the side of the road.

Ad

“The car in front of me signaled that I go around when I beeped at him, and that’s the only reason I stepped on the gas,” she said. “The car starts spinning me and all I see is the Brightline going by and I just say, ‘I have to get out of the car.’”

The crash involving Charal happened near Dixie Highway and the border of Aventura and Hallandale Beach.

She was cited by police for the crash.

Authorities have not released any further details about Wednesday’s incident.