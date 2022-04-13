Deputies investigate fatal shooting in North Lauderdale

Two people died on Wednesday in North Lauderdale, deputies. said.

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Yellow tarps covered two bodies after a shooting on Wednesday morning in North Lauderdale.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the area of Tam Oshanter Boulevard and 80th Avenue, according to Gerdy St. Louis, a BSO spokeswoman. Homicide detectives were investigating.

Crime scene tape surrounded two parking lots at the Willow Woods Townhomes & Lofts residential complex, north of the Hampton Pines Park’s fishing lake and playground.

One body was on the grass in between two-story buildings and two parking lots; the other was next to a blue four-door car in the crime scene’s northern parking lot.

Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting on Wednesday in North Lauderdale. (SKY 10)

Inches away from the body in the parking lot, there was a red and blue book bag. Two of the car doors were open: The driver’s side door near the body and the back passenger-side door. There was a child’s car seat attached to the back seat. There were two other backpacks and papers abandoned in the parking lot.

The body on the grass was close to the pathway entrance of the two-bedroom Unit 7949. Property records show the townhouse sold on Oct. 2, 2021. There are three other units in the building.

Deputies set up a perimeter to search for a suspect.

A teacher reported the search prompted a code red lockdown at North Lauderdale Elementary School, at 7500 Kimberly Blvd., near the ABC’s of Learning and Growing preschool.

The crime scene was across the street from the North Lauderdale Children’s Academy. It was also a short walk away from the H.O.M.E Preschool, the Head Start Preschool 5A, the Family Center International Academy, and the One Step At A Time Learning preschool.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Aura Martinez contributed to this report.