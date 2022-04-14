Concerned parents want changes as video emerges of another fight at Gulfstream Academy

Parents and teachers who have reached out to Local 10 News have said that what’s happening at the school goes beyond your typical school fighting, and they want someone held accountable.

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Parents and teachers who have reached out to Local 10 News have said that what’s happening at the school goes beyond your typical school fighting, and they want someone held accountable.

But Wednesday night, the association representing the principal told Local 10 News she is not the one responsible for safety and security at the school.

Meanwhile, another video has surface, showing another fight at Gulfstream Academy on Hallandale Beach.

Just last week Local 10 News exposed a vicious attack on a student who was left unconscious as classmates laughed and recorded on their phones.

Lisa Maxwell is Executive Director for the Broward Principals and Assistants Association.

“What the public really needs to know,” she said, “We are at a crisis.”

Maxwell is speaking out amid growing calls for the school’s principal, Tarshe Freeman, to be held responsible for what some parents describe as a rise in violence at her school.

Those calls were echoed by Broward Teacher’s Union President Anna Fusco earlier this week.

When asked if Freeman should be removed, Fusco had the following to say:

“I think they need to take some swift urgent action that this principal should possibly be removed and reassigned to another area.”

Maxwell does not deny there may be possible flaws to safety measures at Gulfstream Academy, but stresses that it’s the district security staff who is responsible.

“Principals are not in charge of safety and security,” she said. “We are dealing with children and behavioral problems all across this county Gulfstream is definitely not alone.”

Maxwell was asked what to tell parents who look at the situation at Gulfstream Academy and feel like the principal should be held responsible to some respect.

“We are short staffed,” she said. “We have very few resources when it comes to meeting the mental health and emotional needs of our students.”