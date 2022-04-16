77º

Group of juveniles caught attempting to burglarize vehicles in Fort Lauderdale

Alex Ciccarone , Digital Journalist

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Fort Lauderdale Police department received multiple calls reporting three subjects attempting to burglarize vehicles.

At approximately 3:50 a.m., FLPD received the first of multiple calls from residents reporting a group of males attempting to burglarize vehicles near the 900 block of NE 4th Street in the city of Fort Lauderdale.

With the info provided by residents, a thorough and continuous search effort ensued.

FLPD Patrol officers, K9 officers, and BSO Aviation worked together to arrest all three.

The subjects are juveniles and are charged with burglary, loitering, and resisting without violence.

This investigation is ongoing.

Alex Ciccarone is a Digital Journalist at WPLG. She was born and raised in Miami and graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelors of Science degree in Telecommunications.

