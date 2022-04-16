Group of juveniles caught attempting to burglarize vehicles in Fort Lauderdale

Overnight, FLPD received multiple calls reporting three subjects attempting to burglarize vehicles. With the info provided by residents, a thorough and continuous search effort ensued.

At approximately 3:50 a.m., FLPD received the first of multiple calls from residents reporting a group of males attempting to burglarize vehicles near the 900 block of NE 4th Street in the city of Fort Lauderdale.

With the info provided by residents, a thorough and continuous search effort ensued.

FLPD Patrol officers, K9 officers, and BSO Aviation worked together to arrest all three.

The subjects are juveniles and are charged with burglary, loitering, and resisting without violence.

This investigation is ongoing.