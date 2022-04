Miami-Dade firefighters made a deadly discovery while responding to a fire at The Falls mall.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade firefighters made a deadly discovery while responding to a fire at The Falls mall.

Crews found a badly burned body inside one of the parking garages off U.S. 1 and Southwest 136th Street on Sunday.

Investigators are still working to determine the race and sex of the body.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No other details were immediately released.