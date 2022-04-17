Police in Sunrise investigating early morning fatal shooting

Authorities in Sunrise rushed to a shooting scene on Sunday morning after neighbors said they woke up to gunfire.

SUNRISE, Fla. – Authorities in Sunrise rushed to a shooting scene on Sunday morning after neighbors said they woke up to gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found one person had been shot and killed.

It happened on the 1400 block of Northwest 63rd Avenue.

Several officers were spotted at the scene, along with a large mobile command unit.

Neighbors told Local 10 News that shortly after midnight, a man was shot to death and left lying on the ground.

One neighbor who did not want to be identified said he heard several gunshots from inside his home.

“I looked and I saw a body lying on the ground, so I ran back inside, grabbed my pistol and came out by my dad’s vehicle and I pointed in the direction, and I started on the phone, calling police,” the man said.

Bullet holes were left behind in a yellow vehicle and a hurricane shutter.

Sunday afternoon, Sunrise police detectives were seen going door to door for surveillance video and to talk with neighbors.