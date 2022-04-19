12-year-old boy reported missing in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 12-year-old boy from Deerfield Beach who has been reported missing.

According to BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro, Jenavious Janvier was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Monday in the area of 700 Northwest 40th Street.

Jenavious is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 70 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red uniform polo shirt, long khaki pants and gray shoes. He was carrying a Fortnite backpack.

Anyone with information about Jenavious’ whereabouts is asked to call Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).