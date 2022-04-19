ER doctor doubles as hero after pulling over, treating injured man on side of highway

An emergency rescue was caught on camera after a doctor who was driving home from dinner spotted a man in the road in need of help.

It’s an incredible example of someone being in the right place at the right time.

An accident on I-95 left a man bleeding on the side of the highway, and the first person to pull over just so happened to be an emergency room doctor.

Doctor Miguel Ribe is an emergency medicine senior resident at Jackson Memorial Hospital who spends most of his time working in the ER.

But, on Saturday, as he and his fiancé were leaving a night out with friends, his skills were needed in a very different place.

“Really your mind kind of goes on autopilot. You go from an innocent bystander to, ‘Okay this is a patient I’ve got to take care of and I got to make sure that they’re stable,’” Ribe said. “As we’re driving, turning the corner, getting on the highway, my fiancé goes, ‘Hey I think there’s a car accident, I think somebody’s on the street.’”

A man who was inside of a bus had lost his balance as they turned on the I-95 northbound on-ramp from Brickell Avenue.

As that man stumbled backwards, he hit the doors of the bus and fell right out, landing on the pavement headfirst.

Ribe saw the man lying in the street covered in blood, and knew he needed help fast.

“So immediately just threw my car up against the side of the highway got out and ran over,” he said. “That’s when I saw him lying on the ground and saw there was really only one person around and kind of that’s when everything started.”

Ribe helped stabilize the man’s breathing and did whatever he could to keep him alert until Miami Fire Rescue arrived.

The victim had a pretty serious injury to the back of this head and was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center.

By the time he arrived at the hospital, fire rescue told Local 10 News he was stable, and even began answering questions.

Ribe was just glad he was able to help.

“It was just one of those things where it’s just right place, right time,” he said. “It really wasn’t his time to go.”

That man is still being treated at the hospital.

Ribe is hoping to meet the man and his family sometime soon.