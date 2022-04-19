Face masks will no longer be required at Miami International Airport or Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

A federal judge in Florida ruled to eliminate the mask mandate that covered airlines and other forms of public transportation.

MIAMI – The wearing of face masks will not be enforced at either of South Florida’s two major airports.

Masks will no longer be required at Miami International Airport or Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

FLL announced the change on Twitter.

An MIA official told Local 10 News the airport was notified of the change by the office of the mayor.

Masks will not be required at the airport anymore, unless otherwise notified by the federal government, the official told Local 10 News.

These decisions came after a federal judge in Florida ruled to eliminate the mask mandate that covered airlines and other forms of public transportation.

The mandate was supposed to expire on Monday, but it was recently extended by President Joe Biden until May 3 due to a small increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

It was Monday when U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, who presides out of Tampa, struck down the mask mandate.

She wrote in her ruling that it exceeded the CDC’s statutory authority, and that the agency failed to adequately explain its decisions.

A number of states, including Florida, joined a lawsuit suing the federal government to end the mask mandate.