Florida Memorial University seeks return to good standing

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The only historically Black university in South Florida is hoping to soon be upgraded from probation to good standing by its accreditation body.

The Miami Herald reports the representatives of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges were impressed when they visited the Florida Memorial University campus last week.

They placed the university on “monitoring” status in 2019 for failing to comply with mandatory standards.

Since then, the university has made strides in increasing enrollment and getting in stronger financial health.

The group’s board of trustees will make the final decision in June.