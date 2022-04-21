76º

Man facing murder charge for role in 2021 murder of Miami Gardens business owner

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Officers in Miami-Dade County have arrested a man in connection to a murder that took place over a year ago.

According to Miami Gardens police, 27-year-old James Hardwick has been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The arrest is for the shooting death of 39-year-old Misty Hopkins. She was found by officers who responded to reports of a shooting at the Clear View Business Center located at 17325 Northwest 27th Avenue.

Hopkins was the owner of Hair Free, a waxing and laser hair removal business that was located inside Clear View Business Center.

Police have not released any information regarding a motive in the crime. Officers said Hardwick was co-conspirators in connection to the homicide but have not given any details regarding additional suspects.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

