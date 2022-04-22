2 killed in wrong-way crash on Turnpike in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were killed Friday morning in a wrong-way wreck in the northbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike near Glades Road.

Sky 10 was above the scene as all northbound lanes were blocked as crews worked to clear the scene.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 25-year-old man from Weston was driving the wrong way in the northbound inside shoulder lane, straddling the inside lane, as the other vehicle, driven by a 43-year-old man from West Palm Beach, was heading north.

Troopers said the two vehicles collided head-on.

The wrong-way driver’s vehicle came to a final rest between the center and outside travel lanes, facing north, while the other vehicle came to a final rest on the right grassy area, facing south, authorities said.

Both drivers were pronounced dead.

According to authorities, the wrong-way driver was wearing a seatbelt, but the other driver was not.

It’s unclear at this time whether the driver who was traveling the wrong way on the highway was under the influence of alcohol or any other substance.

The victims’ identities have not been released.

All lanes have since reopened.