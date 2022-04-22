Tyson ends up at Miami Beach cannabis conference after fight on flight

Mike Tyson was at the Local 10 News studios in May 2019 during a stop in South Florida.

MIAMI, Fla. – Mike Tyson was heading to Miami from San Francisco to speak at a cannabis conference at a Miami Beach hotel on Thursday. But on Wednesday night, just before take-off of a JetBlue flight, an overzealous fan got under Iron Mike’s skin and ended up getting attacked by the former boxer.

It appears that Tyson did make it to some of the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference festivities at the Fountainbleau Miami on Collins Avenue. Business partner and wrestling legend Ric Flair tweeted a picture of them Thursday night at the hotel’s nightclub at the CCC’s afterparty.

But it is what happened Wednesday night shown on cellphone video obtained by TMZ Sports that had people talking. The video showed Tyson attacking a passenger and the man named “George” with cuts on his face in another video.

The victim’s friend told TMZ that Tyson, 55, was initially “cool” with them and other passengers, even letting him take a selfie with him. But the witness said his friend became overly excited and Tyson started throwing punches when his friend wouldn’t stop talking in his ear from behind him.

Sources close to Tyson told TMZ that the man appeared to be extremely intoxicated and was provoking Tyson.

“My boy just got beat up by Mike Tyson . . . he got f----- up. Just trying to ask for an autograph man. I don’t know what happened,” said a man who took video of his friend’s cuts on his face.

Tyson, chief brand officer and co-founder of Tyson 2.0, was listed as a speaker at the conference. The Tyson 2.0 website opens with a photo of the boxer sitting in a chair smoking a joint. “It started with the undisputed heavyweight champ using cannabis to reach new heights,” the website states. “The company’s mission is to produce innovative, high-quality cannabis products known for purity, precision, and wide accessibility.”

Tyson launched the cannabis company in October 2021.

Flair had this to say in a press release about teaming up with Tyson.

“Thanks to Mike Tyson and Tyson 2.0, I’ve become a true cannabis advocate and enthusiast. I am thrilled to partner with a long time friend and fellow warrior whom I greatly admire and respect . . . I look forward to creating cannabis products that will appeal to my national fanbase. Tyson 2.0 products make me go ‘WOOOOO!’, and soon my fans everywhere can get in the Ric Flair state of mind – limousine riding, jet-flying, feeling good, and ‘WOOOOO!’”