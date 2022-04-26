911 calls released after 6 students fall ill at military ball in Davie

911 calls have been released that show the symptoms some students were experiencing after taking an unknown substance at a military ball in Davie.

DAVIE, Fla. – Local 10 News has obtained the 911 calls made after six teenagers fell ill earlier this month while attending a military ball in Davie.

“And one of them is really having some convulsions and going into shock,” one caller said.

“OK, so you said they took some type of drugs?” the dispatcher asked.

“We think they got some kind of drugs from their drink,” the caller said.

The incident occurred the night of April 14 at the Signature Grand venue at 6900 W. State Rd 84.

Davie police spokeswoman Sarah Andeara said while the substance the students took is unknown at this time, authorities believe it was “an over the counter legal substance.”

We are told this was a combined military ball for members of J-ROTC at Northeast High School and another school.

“The water at one of our tables, it had drugs in them. People started putting drugs in them,” student Earl Cayo said. “We don’t know exactly who or how many people did it, but for the kids who drank it – the Northeast kids who drank water – they got high and everything.”

Some of the students who were there say some of their friends took a turn for the worse, and it happened quickly.

“One moment we are in the ballroom dancing, and the next, one person starts feeling dizzy and throwing up real bad,” student Lorento Toafa said.

Andeara said the incident was isolated to the six students who were transported to the hospital.

No foul play is suspected, she said.