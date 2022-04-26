Funeral held for teen who died a hero after trying to save stranger’s life

Loved ones said their final goodbye Monday to a 17-year-old boy who died a hero after jumping into a lake in Sunrise to try to save a driver who had crashed into the water.

SUNRISE, Fla. – A funeral was held Monday for a 17-year-old boy who died last week while trying to save another teenager’s life in Sunrise.

Aden Perry risked his own life to save a stranger, jumping into a Sunrise lake after another teenager’s car went into the water on April 19.

Loved ones gathered at the celebration of life Monday to remember Perry, who died a hero.

“On the night of his death, Aden’s last choice was one without fear or consequence. He purposely acted with love for a stranger with complete obedience to his integrity and character,” one loved one said at the service.

Loved ones say Perry was a very family oriented young man who was very close to his mother.

She says her son was the center of her life.

According to authorities, Perry was out walking with his mom that night along Silver Palm Boulevard in Sunrise when an 18-year old lost control of his vehicle after getting lost and crashed in the water.

Perry rushed over to help, but sadly, both of the teenagers died.

Perry is being remembered as an excellent and hardworking student at Western High School in Davie.

He would often stay after school to tutor other students and had hopes of becoming a doctor.