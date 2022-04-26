Jury selection in Parkland school shooter’s case faces more hurdles

More than four years after the Parkland school shooting, the search for the Broward County jurors who will have to decide if Nikolas Cruz should be executed for his crimes faced more hurdles.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – More than four years after the Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, the search for the Broward County jurors who will have to decide if Nikolas Cruz should be executed faced more hurdles.

Cruz’s defense was preparing to argue on Wednesday against Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer’s decision to restart the jury selection process. Scherer agreed to invalidate the first attempt after the prosecution complained about a mistake.

Scherer wants 12 jurors to weigh in on the evidence and eight alternate jurors to be ready to step in. To start all over again, Scherer dismissed a group of about 250 potential jurors after screening more than 1,200.

“We believe you are committing more error,” Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill said in court Monday.

The alleged error stems from Scherer’s decision to dismiss 11 potential jurors on April 5 after they said they would not follow Florida’s capital punishment laws. Attorneys expected the 11 to return, and when they didn’t, Scherer said there was a miscommunication.

“It’s better just to start fresh,” Assistant State Attorney Carolyn McCann said in court Monday.

On Tuesday, in front of a new panel of 70 potential jurors, Scherer said the jury needs to be ready for opening statements on June 21st. Scherer’s previous scheduling goals had been May 31st and June 14th.

Cruz, was 19 years old when he arrived at his former school on Feb. 14, 2018, armed with an AR-15 assault rifle. He admitted to shooting 34 people — 17 died. In October, Cruz, now 23, pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

Since it’s a death penalty case, jurors must vote on whether or not they think Cruz deserves to be killed as a punishment for his crimes. If all of the jurors don’t agree, Scherer‘s only option will be to sentence him to life in prison without parole.

