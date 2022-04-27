‘Alert citizen’ in Hialeah leads police, FBI to alleged bank robber

The FBI says this man robbed a Space Coast Credit Union in Miami-Dade County on April 15, 2022.

HIALEAH, Fla. – A 38-year-old man from Florida City was arrested Tuesday in connection with a bank robbery that occurred earlier this month, the FBI announced Wednesday.

Hakeen Ashon Mixson was taken into custody by the Hialeah Police Department after they received a tip from “an alert citizen,” FBI spokesman Jim Marshall confirmed.

Mixson is accused of robbing a Space Coast Credit Union, located at 7171 SW 117th Ave. in Miami, on April 15.

According to Marshall, the tipster realized that the description of an Alfa Romeo sedan that the suspect fled the scene in was parked near another Space Coast Credit Union at 1120 W. 49th St. in Hialeah on Tuesday.

Mixson is now in federal custody.

“The FBI commends the actions of the alert citizen and also thanks the news outlets who released information about the April 15 robbery to the public,” Marshall said in an email. “The Hialeah PD, the Miami PD, the South Florida Violent Crime/Fugitive Task Force, and the FBI continue their investigation.”

Marshall said the investigation remains ongoing. While Mixson is in custody, the FBI is still requesting that anyone with further information calls 754-703-2000.