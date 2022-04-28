FDA focuses on safe disposal of addictive opiates

The Food and Drug Administration is considering a new approach to improve the safe disposal of prescription opioids in the U.S.

Memorial Healthcare toxicologist Dr. Alberto Augsten said the intent is to limit unnecessary exposure to the unused medication.

He said there are concerns that pouring unused medications down drains or into toilets can ultimately get into the water supply and that tossing unused drugs into the trash is also not considered safe.

“Now what the FDA is asking for comments and saying perhaps our new approach will be this mail-back method and the mail-back method includes an envelope that they recommend being included with any product that says you can now put the unused portion in the envelope and mail it back to one of our DEA facilities and they’re going to dispose of it correctly,” Augsten said.

Augsten said misuse and abuse of controlled substances often begin with someone finding and taking, an unused prescription.

In other news, the World Health Organization issued a warning about a possible outbreak of measles.

A report by the WHO and Unicef showed measles cases surged 80% in the first two months of the year when compared to the same time last year.

The agencies warned an outbreak could be the result of pandemic-related disruptions, a lack of vaccines in lower-income areas, and other global conflicts and crises.

Both agencies said these circumstances could lead to a lack of clean water, sanitation, and overcrowding which could help fuel an outbreak.

And researchers hope a connection between a sleep disorder and Parkinson’s disease will help find ways to prevent or cure the condition.

The study found that 41% of Parkinson’s patients experience what’s called rem sleep behavior disorder before their diagnosis.

The disorder causes people to physically act out vivid and often unpleasant dreams.

The research found the disorder impacts men more than women.

Doctors said learning more about the condition and its connection to Parkinson’s could hopefully lead to a cure.