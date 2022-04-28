Florida gov vetoes bill that would end solar power credits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has vetoed a bill that would have ended solar power subsidies for residential costumers.

The Republican governor killed the anti-net metering bill Wednesday. It had been passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature by votes of 24-15 in the Senate and 83-31 in the House.

Florida established net metering in 2008 as a way to encourage home owners to install solar panels and bolster the relatively new solar industry.

Under net metering, electrical companies are required to buy back extra energy generated by home panels after that energy is added to the utility’s grid for distribution to non-solar customers.