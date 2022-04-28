Holocaust survivors speak to students in Fort Lauderdale on annual day of remembrance

Dozens of Holocaust survivors and their children were in attendance to speak about the genocide on what was called Student Awareness Day.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Holocaust survivors shared their stories with high school students on Thursday for Holocaust Remembrance Day.

They were invited to the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale.

Local 10 News Michael Putney was also on hand as a guest speaker, and he interviewed the director of a human right’s group that files lawsuits against white supremacists and anti-Semitic groups.

Those South Florida students received a real life lesson about the Holocaust from the people who survived it.

The annual observance honors the memory of the six million Jewish people who were killed by the Nazis during World War II.

Student Awareness Day was sponsored by the Holocaust Documentation and Education Center in Dania Beach.