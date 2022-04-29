Miami-Dade County employee faces public corruption charges

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade County employee is facing public corruption charges.

Evelt Jeudy is Commissioner Jean Monestime’s district coordinator. Corrections officers booked Jeudy, 59, shortly after midnight Friday at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Jeudy’s long list of charges includes racketeering, organized fraud, 15 counts of official misconduct, six counts of grand theft, and unlawful compensation or reward for official behavior.

The details of the investigation had yet to be released. Records show Jeudy was active in the public and private sector and he was also involved with nonprofit organizations.

Jeudy appeared as a Monestime’s office contact for the Mom and Pop Small Business Grant Program, which offered up to $10,000 per business.

According to Florida Division of Corporations records, Jeudy was associated with Le Quotidien Immigration Services LLC, registered out of a home in Hollywood and operating out of an office in North Miami Beach.

Jeudy is also the registered agent of Fondation Jeudy Pour le Developpement du Sud-est, Inc., and League of Haitian American Voters, Inc., both nonprofit organizations that operate out of the same office in North Miami Beach.

State records show he was also involved with the Haitian American Sports Academy of Florida, Inc.; C and F Stock, Inc., Supreme Int’l Janitorial and Moving Services, Inc.; E & l Metal and Wood Restoration Services, Inc.; Farah’s Angels Day Care Center, Inc.; Trinity Beauty Supply, Inc.; SMP Snack Bar and Drink, Inc., and WOW fried chicken take out, Inc.

Jeudy is also facing four counts of official misconduct 10/1/6, two counts of grand theft, three counts of unlawfully filing a false document, five counts of fraudulent use of personal identification, two counts of notary who falsely takes an acknowledgment of an instrument, and four counts of fraudulent use of personal identification.

Jeudy is also facing two counts of fraudulent use or possession with intent to use the personal identification information of a deceased individual or dissolved business entity, conflict of interest/ exploit official position and conflict of interest for soliciting or demanding gift, and conflict of interest/ disclose gift.