New open air spot in Wynwood brings a taste of Turkey, Greece to South Florida

MIAMI – An open air spot in Wynwood is now offering a Mediterranean culinary experience right here in South Florida.

Greek fare and craft cocktails are just some of the items on the menu.

Doya, a new restaurant in Wynwood, is serving up fresh dishes inspired by Turkey and Greece.

“We are bringing the entire food culture all the way from Turkey and bringing it to Miami,” chef and co-owner Erhan Kostepen said.

Kostepen says it’s all about the ingredients at his restaurant, some of which are imported from the Middle East.

Some of the food is made over wood fire and coals.

The menu is filled with a range of authentic food options, so you’re sure to find something you want to take a bite out of.

And the drinks and food aren’t the only things tasteful here -- so is the décor.

“We brought furniture all the way from Turkey here, just to give the sense of Turkey as well,” Kostepen said.

The restaurant echoes a tavern in Greece.

You can choose to dine inside or out, and the food items range from hot to cold Turkish dishes.

“Doya is unique, awesome, interesting, different. It’s honest. It’s beautiful,” Kostepen said.

