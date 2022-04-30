Family marks 25th anniversary of 5 unsolved murders in Miramar

A family is remembering the four victims of an unsolved 1997 crime on Saturday in Miramar.

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Sabrina was six weeks old. Her sister Samantha was two years old. Their mother, Marie Carmel Altidor, was 29. Their grandmother, Theresa “Tillie” Laverne, was 68. They were all murdered in Miramar.

The killer — who used a hammer or something that looked like it to strike the girls — is still free, police said. The Miramar Police Department described the April 30, 1997 unsolved case on Friday as “the most heinous” crime detectives have faced during the city’s history.

The victims’ loved ones plan to mark the painful 25th anniversary of their deaths at 5 p.m., on Saturday afternoon, at the St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, at 8005 Miramar Pkwy., in Miramar.

After the service, relatives plan to walk to the home along South Crescent Drive where Sabrina and Samantha used to live with their parents Marie and George Altidor. Their maternal grandmother was visiting from Haiti to help care for the girls.

There was rage. Detectives said the killer beat, stabbed and shot Marie Altidor and Laverne. Their bodies were in the dining room. Sabrina was in her bassinet. Samantha was on the floor in the family room.

The killer left a message on the wall: “I want my $100,000 drug money. They stole my drugs.” Detectives believe the message was meant to distract them from the real motive. There were no signs of forced entry, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to call the Miramar Police Department at 954-602-4120 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

