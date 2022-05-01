Fleet Week returns to Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fleet Week at Port Everglades is officially making a comeback.

It’s been two years since the last Fleet Week event took place in Fort Lauderdale.

Some of the very first ships began to arrive Sunday morning.

Two guided-missile destroyers from the U.S. Navy are docked at Terminal 21, the USS Lasson and the USS Delbert Black.

Both ships will be there all week long as the 2022 Fleet Week event officially sets sail starting Sunday.

Fleet Week will see thousands of sailors flocking into Fort Lauderdale, and there will be some new community outreach events added specifically for this year’s program that includes a welcome brunch and an opening ceremony to take place Sunday afternoon.

The sailors on board the ships that arrive at Port Everglades will be busy too. They’re going to spend the next week going all over south Florida. In addition to touring schools and taking in sporting events, they’ll also take part in a chili cook-off competition and a special Beach Olympics competition that will be happening right along the shoreline.

On top of all that, residents will also get a chance to tour the ships, as they’ll be open to visitors daily starting Monday at 8 a.m.

Officials have also extended the visiting hours for the very first time this year, allowing more people to take part than ever before.